Congress won’t let democracy die, says Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh; targets PM Modi for Rahul’s LS disqualification

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

Himachal Pradesh Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh has said that the Congress will not let the murder of democracy happen in the country.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is choking the democracy to save his friend and industrialist Gautam Adani. "The Congress has been raising the voice of farmers, horticulturists, workers and common people while the Prime Minister is busy strengthening his best friend Adani," she said.

Pratibha Singh said the Congress had established big public sector enterprises in the country since Independence while PM Modi is engaged in selling those enterprises to his friends.

Addressing a press conference at the Himachal Congress headquarters in Shimla today, Pratibha Singh said the BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi as part of a well-planned strategy as he had asked two questions to the Modi government in Parliament over the Adani scam. “Rahul Gandhi had asked that Adani's shell companies have Rs 20,000 crore with them. Where did this money come from when Adani is in infrastructure business and he cannot earn that much? A Chinese national is also involved in the company. The second question of Rahul Gandhi was about relationship between Adani and Modi,” she said.

In this context, Rahul Gandhi also showed a picture of PM Modi resting in Adani's aircraft. Pratibha Singh said that only nine days after Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament on the Adani scam, the proceedings in the defamation case against him were restarted. "The hearing of the case began on February 27 and on March 23, the trial court convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to a maximum sentence of two years in this case," she said. Along with this, within 24 hours on March 24, the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi was cancelled and after that the order was issued to vacate the government bungalow within a month, she said, adding that it was the first time in the history of the country that a Member of Parliament had been awarded the maximum punishment in a defamation case.

Pratibha Singh said that part of the speech given by Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Adani inside the House was deleted. She said that not letting the House run was a part of the ruling BJP's well thought out strategy, which would have avoided Rahul Gandhi's questions in the House. She said that when Rahul Gandhi wanted to clarify his position in the House on one of his statements given abroad, even after his request to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he did not get a chance to speak and he was expelled from the Lok Sabha.

Pratibha Singh said that the BJP was in panic due to the huge public support to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

