Congress woos staff with OPS, youth with jobs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 5

The Congress today released its election manifesto “Himachal, Himachliyat aur Hum”.

To woo the electorate, the Congress, in the 51-page document, has offered succour to government employees, the youth, women, farmers, fruit growers and ex-servicemen.

Manifesto says Payment of all arrears

Policy for contractual staff

Enhancement in retirement age of Class IV employees from 58 to 60

Rs 350 daily wages under MGNREGA

Regularisation of contractual police employees within two years

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Sukhu and chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dhani Ram Shandil were present during the release of the manifesto .

Shandil said an attempt had been made in the manifesto to address issues such as price rise, unemployment and long-pending grievances of over three lakh government employees.

The party has promised the old pension scheme, payment of all arrears, a policy for contractual employees, increase in the retirement age of Class IV employees from 58 to 60 years, Rs 350 daily wages under MGNREGA and regularisation of contractual police employees within two years.

“Unlike the BJP, which makes promises only to garner votes and forgets these after winning elections, the Congress will honour its commitment as has been done in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” said Shukla. Baghel also shared the modalities of the OPS adopted in Chhattisgarh.

Other highlights of the manifesto are the promise to fill one lakh government jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for all women between 18 and 60 years. Besides, five lakh jobs for the youth, making 80 per cent jobs mandatory for Himachalis in the industry, opening of four English medium schools in each segment, filling over 5,000 posts of teacher and starting of mobile clinic services in remote areas are other promises.

The 10 guarantees announced by the Congress earlier, including 300 units free power, Rs 680 crore for start-ups, purchase of animal dung at Rs 2 per kg and purchase of 10 litres of milk daily, also featured in the manifesto.

Focusing on the youth, the Congress announced a youth commission and an anti-drug abuse enforcement authority, headed by a sitting High Court judge. The party also promised to check illegal mining and promote tourism to create jobs.