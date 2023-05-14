Congress workers celebrate Karnataka poll victory

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 13

Congress workers in various parts of Kangra district celebrated the victory of the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections today.

RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, in a statement issued here, said that the victory of the Congress in Karnataka was a befitting reply by people to an arrogant BJP government at the Centre. He added that he had worked as a Congress observer for the Karnataka elections and there was strong resentment among people against the BJP over the way the Central Government was treating the Gandhi family.

He said, “The people of Karnataka were angry at the way Rahul Gandhi was suspended from the membership of the Lok Sabha and asked to vacate his house. The public anger is reflected in the Assembly election results.”

Bali said that the Karnataka election results marked the beginning of the end of the BJP at the Centre. “The BJP had lost Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra also but stole power through the horse trading of MLAs. The people of the country have repeatedly rejected the BJP in elections. The policies of the Central Government are anti-poor and anti-middle class,” he added.

In Shahpur, MLA Kewal Singh Pathania celebrated the party’s victory with his supporters by distributing sweets. He said that after electoral defeat in Himachal, the BJP’s drubbing in Karnataka showed that “people are fed up with its divisive politics”.