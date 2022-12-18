Congress workers hurt in mishap, CM dials Rajasthan Govt for help

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Rajasthan Government to provide proper treatment and assistance to Congress workers from Lahaul-Spiti district, who met with an accident in Dausa district yesterday. Three persons from Rajasthan were killed in the accident.

He said Congress workers had gone to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Dausa. They met with the accident while returning home.

Sukhu said as soon as he got information about the accident, he contacted the Rajasthan Government and urged it to ensure proper treatment to all injured. He said he also enquired about the well-being of the party workers from Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur, who told him that they were getting proper treatment.