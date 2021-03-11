Congress workers protest price rise in Kangra

Nurpur, April 23
Congress workers of Shahpur block, led by party general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania, today held a protest at Harchkia in Kangra district against the rise in the prices of essential commodities, cooking gas, diesel and petrol, cement and steel.
The protesters raised anti-government slogans and later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, through the naib-tehsildar.
Pathania said that the state and Central governments were silent over the issue of price rise that was sure to boomerang on the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections. People were fed up with the rising prices of essential commodities that have made their lives miserable, he added.
He said that the Congress would take forward the development model of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.
Pathania said that as the Assembly elections were approaching, the BJP had started pretending to be people-friendly but Himachalis would not be misled by its propaganda on the issue of development and nationalism. —
