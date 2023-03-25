Congress workers protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Mandi, March 24
Local Congress workers today took out a march to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP by the Lok Sabha, after his conviction and two-year imprisonment by a Surat court in a defamation case.
The protest was led by senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur. The workers raised slogans against the
Centre, condemning the action and rendered support to their leader.
Thakur said, “Rahul has been convicted under a conspiracy as the Centre is perturbed after the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the exposure of its alleged nexus with the Adani Group.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...