Congress workers protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 24

Local Congress workers today took out a march to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP by the Lok Sabha, after his conviction and two-year imprisonment by a Surat court in a defamation case.

The protest was led by senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur. The workers raised slogans against the

Centre, condemning the action and rendered support to their leader.

Thakur said, “Rahul has been convicted under a conspiracy as the Centre is perturbed after the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the exposure of its alleged nexus with the Adani Group.”