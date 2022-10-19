Congress’s first list of 46 out for HP poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla/New Delhi, October 18

Taking the lead in ticket finalisation, the Congress today issued a list of 46 candidates for the Vidhan Sabha poll, due on November 12, even as the party is deliberating to take a final call on the remaining 22 seats.

Caste, regional equations have been taken into consideration while finalising the names

The list, issued by the AICC and signed by Mukul Wasnik, general secretary, has the names of all legislators barring four-time Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi. A decision on this tribal seat is still pending as state Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari has staked a claim to the ticket. There were heated exchanges between state Congress leaders, including former Union Minister Anand Sharma, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and chairman of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to get a lion’s share of the ticket for their supporters. The list has three women candidates, including sitting MLA from Dalhousie Asha Kumari. Caste and regional equations have been taken into consideration while finalising the names.

Going solely by the winnability criteria, the Congress has not shown abhorrence towards dynastic politics as former minister Kaul Singh Thakur (Darang) and his daughter Champa Thakur (Mandi Sadar) have been given the ticket from Mandi district.

The seats on which the party is having a tough time deciding the candidates include Shimla (Urban) where there are 40 applicants and Bharmour (Chamba) where the tussle for the ticket is on between former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri and Youth Congress general secretary Amit Bharmouri. Another prominent omission in the list is former minister Gangu Ram Muasfir from Pachhad in Sirmaur as the party chose to field Dyal Pyari, a former BJP rebel who contested as an Independent in 2017 and has switched sides.

Interestingly, the Congress has held back a decision on the Jwalamukhi and Dehra seats in Kangra, where the possibility of five-time MLA Ravinder Singh Ravi and former minister Ramesh Dhawala switching sides if denied the ticket by the BJP remains open. The BJP is yet to release its list.