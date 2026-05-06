Congress’ national paradox: Rising in South, fading in North

The Congress appears to be navigating a paradoxical political moment. On one hand, it is gradually regaining lost ground in southern India, signalling a modest but notable revival. On the other, its position in northern India remains precarious, with Himachal Pradesh emerging as its lone significant foothold in the region.

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Recent electoral trends underline this contrast. The party’s improved performance in southern states, including its consolidation in Telangana, Karnataka and a renewed push in Kerala, suggests a recalibration of strategy and messaging that is resonating with voters. However, this southern upswing has not translated into a broader national resurgence. In fact, the Congress continues to struggle in reclaiming its traditional bastions in the North.

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Himachal Pradesh, therefore, assumes disproportionate strategic importance. It stands as the only state in North India where the Congress currently holds power, making the political stability of the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led government critical to the party’s national narrative. Yet, this bastion appears increasingly vulnerable.

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The political turbulence witnessed during the Rajya Sabha elections in February 2024 exposed fault lines within the state unit. Cross-voting by six Congress MLAs, which nearly toppled the government, highlighted internal dissent and organisational fragility. Although the party managed to stabilise the situation by performing well in subsequent byelections, the episode underscored the tenuous nature of its hold on power.

Beyond internal dynamics, structural challenges further complicate the party’s prospects in Himachal. The state is grappling with severe financial stress, including a mounting debt burden exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. Repeated natural disasters, particularly the devastating monsoons of 2023 and 2025, have compounded economic pressures. With limited avenues for revenue generation and the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant by the Centre, the state government faces a tight fiscal environment that could fuel anti-incumbency.

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Electoral history also does not favour the incumbent. Himachal has exhibited a consistent pattern of alternating governments every five years, a trend that has held since 1985. Breaking this cycle would require the Congress not only to manage governance effectively but also to counter a well-entrenched opposition.

Meanwhile, the party’s inability to regain ground in neighbouring states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand has deepened its isolation in the North. The rise of regional players and shifting voter alignments have eroded its traditional support base, making recovery an uphill task.

At the national level, the Congress remains confined to a handful of states, limiting its organisational depth and electoral reach. While the southern gains offer a degree of optimism, they are insufficient to offset the broader contraction of its political footprint.

Looking ahead to the 2027 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the stakes are exceptionally high. Retaining the state would not just preserve a government but also sustain the party’s relevance in northern India. Conversely, a loss could further marginalise it, reinforcing the perception of a party increasingly restricted to select regions.

Ultimately, the Congress finds itself at a strategic inflection point: balancing regional successes with the urgent need for a coherent, pan-India revival.