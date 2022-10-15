Congress's Nayar launches poll campaign

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 14

Congress candidate and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Neeraj Nayar today launched the election campaign of the Congress party by paying obeisance and offering prayers at the historic Chandrasekhar Mahadev Temple at Sahoo in Chamba district.

Neeraj Nayar, who is a Congress candidate from Chamba Assembly constituency, was accompanied by his mother Chanchal Nayar, wife Bharti Nayar, son Parth Nayar, besides other leaders and workers of the party.

Nayar, along with his supporters, prayed for the victory of the party. He also called upon the people and the party workers to unite and work hard for the election season.

District Congress spokesperson Jagdish Handa, secretary General Naresh Rana, General Secretaries Kapil Bhushan and Naresh Rana were also present on the occasion.