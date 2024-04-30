Congress’s Sultanpuri campaigns in Shillai

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 29

Congress candidate from Shimla parliamentary seat Vinod Sultanpuri campaigned in various areas of Shillai Assembly constituency.

The election campaign was held in Sataun, Kamaru, Kaffota and Jakhna. In a meeting with the Congress workers in Shillai, a strategy for the party’s lead in the Lok Sabha elections was prepared. During the campaign, Sultanpuri and Harshwardhan Chauhan were welcomed by party workers at various places.

Vinod Sultanpuri described the tenure of current BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Shimla parliamentary constituency Suresh Kashyap as disappointing and said wherever he was going, people were telling him that the BJP MP had not brought any development project in the constituency in the past five years.

In his address, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan urged the electorate of Shillai to rally behind Sultanpuri, positioning him as the agent of change and development in this parliamentary election. Sultanpuri also echoed this sentiment, citing widespread public support for his candidacy across the Shimla parliamentary constituency.

“People want change,” Sultanpuri remarked, criticising the BJP’s decade-long tenure for failing to deliver on development promises. He highlighted rising unemployment and inflation as key concerns driving voters towards the Congress agenda. Sultanpuri projected confidence in a shift of power at the national level, predicting a Congress-led government to replace the incumbent BJP government.

Sultanpuri alleged a lack of tangible progress during Kashyap’s tenure, citing more than 460 panchayats were never visited by the MP. He asserted that Kashyap’s term had left constituents disillusioned with unfulfilled expectations.

“Wherever I go, people express disappointment with the incumbent BJP MP’s performance,” Sultanpuri asserted, positioning himself as a servant of the people, ready to enact substantive change.