 Congress’s Sultanpuri campaigns in Shillai : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Congress’s Sultanpuri campaigns in Shillai

Congress’s Sultanpuri campaigns in Shillai

Congress’s Sultanpuri campaigns in Shillai

Congress candidate from Shimla Vinod Sultanpuri along with Harshwardhan Chauhan during a campaign in Shillai. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 29

Congress candidate from Shimla parliamentary seat Vinod Sultanpuri campaigned in various areas of Shillai Assembly constituency.

The election campaign was held in Sataun, Kamaru, Kaffota and Jakhna. In a meeting with the Congress workers in Shillai, a strategy for the party’s lead in the Lok Sabha elections was prepared. During the campaign, Sultanpuri and Harshwardhan Chauhan were welcomed by party workers at various places.

Vinod Sultanpuri described the tenure of current BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Shimla parliamentary constituency Suresh Kashyap as disappointing and said wherever he was going, people were telling him that the BJP MP had not brought any development project in the constituency in the past five years.

In his address, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan urged the electorate of Shillai to rally behind Sultanpuri, positioning him as the agent of change and development in this parliamentary election. Sultanpuri also echoed this sentiment, citing widespread public support for his candidacy across the Shimla parliamentary constituency.

“People want change,” Sultanpuri remarked, criticising the BJP’s decade-long tenure for failing to deliver on development promises. He highlighted rising unemployment and inflation as key concerns driving voters towards the Congress agenda. Sultanpuri projected confidence in a shift of power at the national level, predicting a Congress-led government to replace the incumbent BJP government.

Sultanpuri alleged a lack of tangible progress during Kashyap’s tenure, citing more than 460 panchayats were never visited by the MP. He asserted that Kashyap’s term had left constituents disillusioned with unfulfilled expectations.

“Wherever I go, people express disappointment with the incumbent BJP MP’s performance,” Sultanpuri asserted, positioning himself as a servant of the people, ready to enact substantive change.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

4
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

5
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

6
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

7
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

8
Madhya Pradesh

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

9
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

10
Punjab

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 48 kg heroin; bust international syndicate

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

Top court questions Kejri’s non-appearance before ED

Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today

The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...

9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash

9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash

The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Rafael Nadal tested in 3-hour win over Cachin at Madrid; Swiatek reaches women's quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal tested in 3-hour win over Cachin at Madrid; Swiatek reaches women's quarterfinals

The victory earned Nadal a spot in round of 16 at clay-court...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in city

Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

To wrest Gurdaspur from BJP, Congress relies on old warhorse Sukhjinder Randhawa

EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of Chandigarh Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature in Chandigarh falls 6.9 degrees

Chandigarh: Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Ex-CM Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Amrinder Raja Warring Congress’s trump card for Ludhiana

First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

national yogasana training programme kicks off

national yogasana training programme kicks off

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution