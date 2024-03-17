Congress’s vote share dwindling, stakes high for CM in Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has survived the political turmoil for now but everyone is curious to see whether the party will be able to reverse its dwindling vote share in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had made a clean sweep in the past two parliamentary elections.

The BJP, on the other hand, is rearing to retain its control over all four Lok Sabha seats of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur that it had won in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Stakes are very high for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has managed to survive the revolt. The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections can determine his fate, as the Congress top leadership is aware of the simmering discontent in the party.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh had caused a flutter by wresting the Mandi seat from the BJP in the 2021 byelection by a slender margin of 7,490 votes. She won the byelection riding high on the sympathy wave created due to the demise of her husband and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

The fact that the BJP in Himachal had polled the highest vote percentage of 70 in the country in the 2019 elections makes the going even tougher for the ruling Congress. While the BJP is banking heavily on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress hopes to make gains by crying hoarse over the opposition party trying to destabilise its democratically-elected government in the state.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidates and it cannot afford to field any of its sitting MLAs in the aftermath of cross-voting by six MLAs in the Rajya Sabha elections. On the other hand, the BJP has already announced the candidatures of Anurag Thakur, four-time MP and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, from Hamirpur and sitting Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap from the same constituency.

Political circles are rife with speculation that the BJP may field former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from Mandi though the name of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is also doing the rounds.

The unease in the ruling Congress continues. The Sukhu government is facing an uncertain future though the political storm that hit it seems to be over for now. The Congress had defeated the BJP in the 2022 Assembly elections but it is to be seen whether it can arrest the decline in its vote share witnessed in successive Lok Sabha elections.

