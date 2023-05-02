Cong’s development claims false: Suresh Bhardwaj

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

Former minister Suresh Bhardwaj today lashed out at the Congress for trying to take credit for the works undertaken as part of the Smart City project funded by the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the Congress regime of making false claims of development to woo voters ahead of the Shimla MC poll. “They made an amendment to the Act and reduced the number of wards from 41 to 34. They also made the roster for the reservation of seats to suit their convenience,” he said.

The elections were to be held in June 2022, but these got delayed as a Congress councillor had gone to the court over delimitation, he added.

Bhardwaj, who was the Shimla (Urban) MLA, listed various works undertaken during the last five years under the Smart City project with liberal funding from the Centre. “Several projects, including the widening of roads, ropeway, tunnel, pedestrian paths, water supply projects, flyovers and electric buses, were approved under the Smart City project for the state capital,” he said.

Bhardwaj said the BJP would be credited for ensuring 24x7 water supply in the town as Rs 1,813-crore water supply scheme was approved. “In 2015-16, while the Congress was in power, there was an outbreak of jaundice as sewage got mixed with drinking water, resulting in many deaths,” he said.