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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cong's Radha Sood elected Palampur Mayor

Cong's Radha Sood elected Palampur Mayor

Neelam Malik won the post of Deputy Mayor

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Congress retained its dominance in the Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) on Monday with the election of party-backed candidates Radha Sood as Mayor and Neelam Malik as Deputy Mayor.

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The party, which secured a comfortable majority by winning 11 of the 15 wards in the recently concluded Municipal Corporation elections, faced little difficulty in capturing both top posts in the civic body. The result marks a second consecutive term for the Congress in the mayoral office in Palampur, reinforcing the party’s strong political hold over the Municipal Corporation. In the previous Municipal Corporation, Gopal Nag served as Deputy Mayor.

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Local legislator Ashish Butail congratulated the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor and lauded the party’s victory in the election for the top posts of the Municipal Corporation. He said the outcome reflected the people’s continued faith in the Congress.

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