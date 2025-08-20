DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally of Congress on August 22

‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally of Congress on August 22

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Congress will hold a ‘Vote Chor, Kursi Chhod’ rally against the BJP in Shimla on August 22. Key leaders, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil, state Congress president Pratibha Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, besides all members, MLAs, former PCC members and a large number of party workers are expected to participate in the rally.

Advertisement

Pratibha has urged all party leaders to participate in the rally and contribute to the campaign against the BJP government at the Centre. Rajni Patil will reach Shimla a day before the rally and will participate in the scheduled Congress Legislature Party meeting in the evening. On August 22, she will also meet the leaders of the party’s frontal organisations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts