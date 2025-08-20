The Congress will hold a ‘Vote Chor, Kursi Chhod’ rally against the BJP in Shimla on August 22. Key leaders, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil, state Congress president Pratibha Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, besides all members, MLAs, former PCC members and a large number of party workers are expected to participate in the rally.

Pratibha has urged all party leaders to participate in the rally and contribute to the campaign against the BJP government at the Centre. Rajni Patil will reach Shimla a day before the rally and will participate in the scheduled Congress Legislature Party meeting in the evening. On August 22, she will also meet the leaders of the party’s frontal organisations.