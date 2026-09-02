Conjunctivitis cases rise during monsoon season

Conjunctivitis commonly known as ‘eye flu’ or ‘pink eye’ refers to the inflammation of the conjunctiva — the thin, transparent tissue covering the white section of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids.

Advertisement

While conjunctivitis can be bacterial or allergic, the majority of seasonal spikes are caused by viruses and up to 90 per cent are adenoviruses. Children are most susceptible to viral infections and adults tend to get more bacterial infections. High monsoon humidity, temperature fluctuations and damp environmental conditions allow these viruses to survive longer on open surfaces, accelerating transmission in closed or crowded spaces and triggering seasonal viral outbreaks.

Advertisement

Primary symptoms of conjunctivitis include prominent redness, swelling or a pinkish hue in one or both eyes, constant itching, irritation, or a gritty feeling akin to sand particles trapped in the eye as well as watery or mucoid discharge with the matting of eyelashes. Other symptoms include swollen eyelids accompanied by mild sensitivity to bright light (photophobia), severe cases may have pseudo membrane formation over the conjunctiva with or without sub epithelial infiltrate (dot like opacities) over the cornea, leading to blurred vision or glares and accompanying symptoms of viral flu like running nose, cough and cold with fever can be present.

Advertisement

Viral conjunctivitis is highly contagious and spreads swiftly through direct contact with infected secretions or touching contaminated surfaces. Most of the viral cases are self- limiting, typically clearing within three to seven days without causing long-term visual impairment, if treated responsibly. But they can be highly contagious for 10 to 14 days.

To break the chain of infection, patients and family members are advised to follow rigorous hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, particularly after using public transport or visiting high-density areas. People should strictly avoid eye contact and should refrain from touching, rubbing or wiping their eyes.

Advertisement

Never share towels, eye drops

Unwashed hands are the primary vector transmitting viral particles directly to the eye lining. People should never share towels, handkerchiefs, pillowcases, eye makeup, eyeglasses, or eye drops. Also, the affected individuals, especially schoolchildren, should be isolated at home until active discharge and acute symptoms subside (usually 5 to 7 days) to prevent outbreak clusters.

Sanitize shared items

People should periodically sanitize shared items such as door handles, remote controls, keyboards, smartphones, and office desks. People should also avoid the use of public or hotel swimming pools during the transmission peak, as water can harbour and spread pathogens. To get relief from the symptoms, people should always apply cold or warm compresses using a clean, damp cloth over closed eyelids. Gentle cleaning of discharge should be done with sterile cotton pads dipped in clean water (or cotton ball boiled in water for 10 minutes), wiping from the inner corner outward and disposing of the pads immediately. Additionally, the patient should wear protective glasses to avoid unnecessary touching of the eyes. People should also refrain from using contact lens until the signs and symptoms subside, as it is advised to be cautious against self-medication. Misusing over-the-counter drugs, especially steroid eye drops, without an ophthalmologist’s prescription can exacerbate viral infections, delay natural healing or cause severe intraocular complications.

Follow up with specialist

While long-term sequelae are rare, chronic viral conjunctivitis can lead to a poor quality of life. Most cases take one to four weeks to recover without treatment. Morbidity is rare but can include corneal ulceration, symblepheron and punctate keratitis. A follow up with an ophthalmologist is recommended to ensure that no complications occur and also to rule out other causes of red eye like uveitis, glaucoma, corneal ulcer and sometimes even a foreign body.

— The writer is an eye specialist at Deen Dayal Upadhayay Zonal Hospital, Shimla