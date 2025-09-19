DT
Mcleodganj Connectivity crisis: Massive landslide near St John's Church blocks main road

With the short-cut already collapsed recently, the only connectivity left is the narrow Thandi Sarak heading towards Naddi, which can only accommodate light vehicles
article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 06:56 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A massive landslide struck Forsythganj near the historic Church of St John today, completely blocking the main road to Mcleodganj. Photo: Kamal Jeet
A massive landslide struck Forsythganj near the historic Church of St John today, completely blocking the main road to Mcleodganj and plunging the region into a connectivity crisis. With the short-cut already collapsed recently, the only connectivity left is the narrow Thandi Sarak heading towards Naddi, which can only accommodate light vehicles.

The gravity of the situation is heightened by the presence of the Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj, and the immediate needs of thousands of residents in nearby villages, including Dharmkot and Bhagsunag. Local emergency services are on high alert.

Vivek Kumar, assistant engineer for National Highway-503, the agency responsible for the road’s maintenance, confirmed that a JCB machine has been dispatched to the landslide site. Speaking to The Tribune, he admitted that  he was unaware of the full scale of the damage but remained hopeful that debris could be cleared soon to restore at least partial traffic movement.

