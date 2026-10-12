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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Connectivity to get a boost as four pairs of trains restored on Pathankot-Jogindernagar route

Connectivity to get a boost as four pairs of trains restored on Pathankot-Jogindernagar route

The restoration is particularly significant for residents of the region who rely on the narrow-gauge railway for regular travel

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The rail connectivity across several important destinations in Kangra district, including Kangra, Jwalamukhi Road, Baijnath, Paprola and Jogindernagar will get a boost.
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In a major relief to passengers across the Kangra valley, the Railways have decided to restore four pairs of trains on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge section from Sunday, bringing respite to daily commuters, students, traders and tourists who were affected by the suspension of services.

The decision by the Jammu Railway Division is expected to improve rail connectivity across several important destinations in Kangra district, including Kangra, Jwalamukhi Road, Baijnath, Paprola and Jogindernagar. The resumption will also benefit devotees travelling to the famous Jwalamukhi temple, for whom the narrow-gauge railway offers a convenient and economical mode of transport.

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According to the information provided by the Railways, two pairs of trains will operate on the Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola section. These train numbers are 52465/52470 and 52467/52474. Train pair 52464/52469 will run between Baijnath, Paprola and Jwalamukhi route, while pair number 52473/52472 will operate on the Baijnath, Paprola and Jogindernagar section.

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The services have been restored after the railway track was assessed for safe operations. The railway administration has directed the stations concerned to make the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth resumption of train operations.

The restoration is particularly significant for residents of the region who rely on the narrow-gauge railway for regular travel. Apart from providing an affordable transport option, the historic railway line is a major attraction for tourists drawn to the scenic landscapes of the Kangra valley.

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The resumption of train services is expected to facilitate passenger movement and provide a further boost to tourism in the region. For many local residents, the trains remain an important link between towns and villages along the route.

The Railways have advised passengers to verify train timings before setting out on their journeys. Updated information can be obtained through the Rail Madad helpline 139, the NTES app or enquiry counters at railway stations.

The restoration of the services is expected to bring much-needed relief to passengers while improving connectivity along one of Himachal Pradesh’s most picturesque railway routes.

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