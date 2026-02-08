DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Conservationists call for mapping of slate-roofed houses as heritage assets

Conservationists call for mapping of slate-roofed houses as heritage assets

Repairing traditional houses involves skilled craftsmen, specialised tools and legally sourced timber and slate, all of which have become scarce and costly

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
A traditional house at Pragpur in a state of disrepair.
The traditional slate-roofed houses of the Kangra valley are not merely old dwellings; they are living heritage assets that reflect centuries of local craftsmanship, climate-responsive design and cultural continuity. As concrete structures steadily replace them, conservationists warn that Kangra risks losing an irreplaceable part of its identity unless immediate preservation measures are taken.

These houses, constructed with locally sourced timber, stone and slate, evolved through generations of experience in a region marked by heavy rainfall, cold winters and seismic vulnerability. Thick wooden walls offered natural insulation, while steep slate roofs ensured durability and effective drainage. Beyond their functional strengths, the structures embodied social customs, artisanal skills and sustainable building practices unique to the western Himalayas.

Heritage experts argue that such rural architecture deserves the same recognition as temples, forts and colonial buildings. Villages like Pragpur, Garli and surrounding areas still retain clusters of traditional houses that together form a cultural landscape, not isolated monuments. Once dismantled, this knowledge system — of carpentry, slate roofing and indigenous engineering — cannot be recreated.

Despite their significance, preservation remains difficult. Repairing traditional houses involves skilled craftsmen, specialised tools and legally sourced timber and slate, all of which have become scarce and costly. In the absence of incentives or institutional support, homeowners often find demolition and reconstruction with concrete the only practical option.

Conservationists are calling for the identification and mapping of traditional slate-roofed houses as heritage assets, followed by targeted preservation policies. Suggested measures include financial grants for repairs, simplified permissions for traditional materials, training programmes to revive local craftsmanship and the integration of heritage conservation into rural development schemes.

“Preservation should not be seen as a burden on residents,” says an expert. “It must be supported by policy, funding and technical guidance so that heritage conservation becomes viable for ordinary families.”

There is also growing emphasis on linking preservation with sustainable tourism. Restored traditional houses can support homestays, cultural tourism and local livelihoods, creating economic incentives for conservation while maintaining architectural authenticity.

Without timely and coordinated intervention, experts warn that Kangra’s traditional hill architecture may vanish within a generation. Preserving these structures is not only about saving old houses, but about protecting the cultural memory, environmental wisdom and architectural legacy of the Kangra valley.

