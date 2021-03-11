Constable exam cancelled to ensure merit: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the police constable written examination had been cancelled to ensure that all appointments were made on merit and the deserving candidates were selected.

Re-exam at end of month, says Thakur The written test for these very posts of constable will be held by the end of this month so that police recruitment can be done in a fair and transparent manner, leaving no doubt at any level — Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

“The written exam for filling 1,700 posts of constable was held on March 27. Since apprehension is being expressed that the paper was leaked, I have directed the Police to inquire into it immediately,” he said.

Thakur said that the top priority of the government was to ensure that all recruitment were made in a transparent manner.

“There appears to be a possibility that the paper was leaked. An FIR has been registered and an SIT has been constituted to probe the possibility of paper leak,” he said. He added that the investigation would continue and the written exam stands cancelled.

“The written test for these very posts of constable will be held by the end of this month so that police recruitment can be done in a fair and transparent manner” he said.

He added, “All those involved in the paper leak case will be booked, whether they are from Himachal or other states,” he said.

Thakur said those who had worked hard for the exam and were high on merit should get jobs. Therefore, the exam would be held again.

#jai ram thakur