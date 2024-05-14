Constituency Watch — Barsar: Congress’s Inder Dutt Lakhanpal in saddle since carving out of seat in ’12

Dinesh Kanwar
Hamipur, May 13
The Barsar Assembly constituency came into existence in 2012 after the delimitation process. Formerly Nadaunta Assembly constituency, Barsar voters have always voted for Congress’ Inder Dutt Lakhanpal in all elections held since its inception in 2012. The Barsar constituency is facing this bypoll after Lakhanpal was expelled from the Vidhan Sabha,
Interestingly, Lakhanpal is now the BJP candidate from Barsar while the Congress has fielded Subhash Chand. Subhash is a government contractor and also owns a crusher in the district. He also remained a Zila Parishad member and had won various elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions as gram panchayat pradhan and member of the block development committee.
In 2012 Assembly elections, Lakhanpal defeated Baldev Sharma by margin of 2,658 votes. He secured 26,041 votes while Sharma got 23,383 votes. In 2017, Lakhanpal defeated Sharma again, but this time with a narrow margin of 439 votes. Lakhanpal got 25,669 votes while Sharma got 25,240.
In 2022, Lakhanpal secured 30,293 votes while Maya Sharma, wife of Baldev Sharma, of the BJP got 16,501 votes and won by a margin of 13,792 votes. The BJP faced revolt in 2022 as BJP leader Sanjeev Sharma contested as Independent and as a result, Maya Sharma lost with a huge margin.
Key stats
- 88,439 Total voters
- 44,388: Male
- 44,050: Female
- Third gender: 1
- Polling booths: 112
Lakhanapal is again contesting from here for the fourth consecutive time. But this time, he is the BJP candidate. It appears that this time it would be a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP.
There are 88,439 total voters in Barsar Assembly constituency – 44,388 male and 44,050 — female while there is one transgender voter in the constituency. There are 112 polling stations in the constituency. Notably, the cast equation of the constituency was changed after the delimitation process held in 2012.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi performs Ganga pujan, visits Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi before filing nomination
It is believed that anyone who comes to Kashi needs to seek ...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad
Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...