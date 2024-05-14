Constituency Watch — Barsar: Congress’s Inder Dutt Lakhanpal in saddle since carving out of seat in ’12

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamipur, May 13

The Barsar Assembly constituency came into existence in 2012 after the delimitation process. Formerly Nadaunta Assembly constituency, Barsar voters have always voted for Congress’ Inder Dutt Lakhanpal in all elections held since its inception in 2012. The Barsar constituency is facing this bypoll after Lakhanpal was expelled from the Vidhan Sabha,

Interestingly, Lakhanpal is now the BJP candidate from Barsar while the Congress has fielded Subhash Chand. Subhash is a government contractor and also owns a crusher in the district. He also remained a Zila Parishad member and had won various elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions as gram panchayat pradhan and member of the block development committee.

Subhash Chand

In 2012 Assembly elections, Lakhanpal defeated Baldev Sharma by margin of 2,658 votes. He secured 26,041 votes while Sharma got 23,383 votes. In 2017, Lakhanpal defeated Sharma again, but this time with a narrow margin of 439 votes. Lakhanpal got 25,669 votes while Sharma got 25,240.

In 2022, Lakhanpal secured 30,293 votes while Maya Sharma, wife of Baldev Sharma, of the BJP got 16,501 votes and won by a margin of 13,792 votes. The BJP faced revolt in 2022 as BJP leader Sanjeev Sharma contested as Independent and as a result, Maya Sharma lost with a huge margin.

Key stats 88,439 Total voters

voters 44,388: Male

44,050: Female



Third gender: 1

Polling booths: 112

Lakhanapal is again contesting from here for the fourth consecutive time. But this time, he is the BJP candidate. It appears that this time it would be a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP.

There are 88,439 total voters in Barsar Assembly constituency – 44,388 male and 44,050 — female while there is one transgender voter in the constituency. There are 112 polling stations in the constituency. Notably, the cast equation of the constituency was changed after the delimitation process held in 2012.

