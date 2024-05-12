Constituency Watch — Mandi: Congress bastion to witness high stakes contest

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 11

The Mandi parliamentary constituency is getting attention at the national level due to the high profile candidates fielded by both BJP and Congress. The Lok Sabha seat, which the royal family of erstwhile Rampur Bushahr princely state had dominated for a long time, has been a stronghold of the Congress. This time, it will witness a contest between member of the royal family and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and Bollywood star and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. Both candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the seat for the first time.

The stakes are high not only for the royal family and Kangana but also for Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who hails from Mandi district. Jai Ram is leading the election campaign of Kangana since the BJP allocated her the ticket. The stakes are also high for the family of late Pandit Sukh Ram, former Union Telecom Minister, who have had a long political rivalry with Virbhadra Singh’s family.

Mandi is the second largest parliamentary segment in the country geographically. It is spread over six districts of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and Shimla. It also houses the highest and smallest polling stations and shares 220-km border with China in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts. It is home to the oldest voter and India’s first voter as well. The world’s highest polling station at Tashigang is situated in the constituency at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Gopi Ram and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur (Congess), daughter of King Harnam Singh and scion of the princely state of Kapurthala, were elected to Parliament in the 1952 general elections. In 1957, the eighth ruler of Mandi and Congress candidate, Joginder Sen Bahadur, was elected MP. Congress leader and erstwhile ruler of Suket princely state Lalit Sen represented the constituency for two consecutive terms in1962 and 1967. In 1971, Virbhadra Singh, the scion of erstwhile Rampur Bushahr princely state, was elected MP from Mandi. In 1977, Janata Party’s Ganga Singh won the parliamentary elections and became the first candidate without a royal background to be elected MP from the Mandi seat.

In 1980, Virbhadra Singh of the Congress was again elected MP from the seat after the fall of the Janata Party government at the Centre.

The first-ever election with no royal family member in the fray from Mandi was fought in 1984 when Congress’ Sukh Ram defeated BJP’s Madhukar. In 1989, Maheshwar Singh, the scion of the Kullu royal family, won the seat on BJP ticket. In 1991, Sukh Ram of the Congress wrested the seat from Maheshwar Singh and also retained it in 1996.

Maheshwar Singh of the BJP won the 1988 and 1999 parliamentary elections. In 2004, Pratibha Singh of the Congress won the seat for the first time while Virbhadra Singh again represented it in 2009. Virbhadra Singh vacated the seat when he became Chief Minister in 2012 and Pratibha again won the Mandi byelection held in 2013. In 2014, Ram Swaroop Sharma of the BJP was elected MP and he retained the seat in 2019. The seat, however, fell vacant following Sharma’s sudden death in March 2021 and Pratibha wrested it from the BJP in the byelection.

