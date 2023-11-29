Constructed at cost of Rs 2.5 cr, Jawali cow shelter lies unused

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, November 28

The previous BJP government had built a cow sanctuary on 266 kanals at Khabbal village of Haar gram panchayat at Jawali in Kangra district for providing shelter to stray and abandoned cattle, but it has been lying unused for the past one and a half years.

As per information, the state Animal Husbandry Department had constructed the cow sanctuary at a cost of over Rs 2.5 crore with a capacity to accommodate around 2,000 stray cattle. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had laid its foundation stone in March 2021 and inaugurated it in June 2022.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar represents the Jawali Assembly constituency. He is also the lone minister from Kangra district. The Congress has not made this sanctuary functional, causing a lot of resentment among locals and farmers. Stray cattle not only pose a threat to motorists but they also destroy crops. Inquiries reveal that around 12 gram panchayats in the Nagrota Surian development block of Jawali subdivision facing the stray cattle problem will get relief if the Animal Husbandry Department makes the sanctuary functional.

Sanjeev Dhiman, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Dharamsala, says, “A committee is being constituted. It will comprise six official and eight non-official members. The SDM, Jawali, will be its chairman. At present, the state government is giving Rs 700 per month (per stray animal) for its shelter and fodder, while the remaining expenses incurred in the cow sanctuary will be met through public funds raised by the committee.”

