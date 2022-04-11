Constructed decades ago, Palampur health centre on verge of collapse

Ravinder Sood

Palampur April, 10

A health centre building at Jia village, 15 km from Palampur, is on the verge of collapse. Villagers have repeatedly requested the authorities concerned to repair the building or construct a new one but to no avail.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the building was constructed four decades ago. Since then, the Health Department has not repaired it or even whitewashed it.

The facilities at the Jia health centre are availed mainly by tribal people. In the current scenario, the health staff has to perform their duties in a dilapidated building.

One staff member says that with the passage of time, the condition of the building has deteriorated. Despite repeated written requests, the government has not released funds for repairs or maintenance.

Local residents say that in the past 10 years, many health centres in the adjoining constituencies have been upgraded to civil dispensaries, but the Jia centre has been ignored. They have urged the government to upgrade the centre and sanction additional posts of doctor and paramedical staff.

Parveen Sharma, a former MLA, says that during his tenure as legislator he had got funds sanctioned for the construction of new buildings but in 2012, the previous Congress government diverted the funds to other buildings in Palampur and Jia was ignored.

A senior health officer says, “I am aware that the condition of the health centre at Jia village which needs urgent repairs. I will request the PWD to submit an estimate for the repair of the building so that funds can be arranged”.

Facilities availed by tribal people