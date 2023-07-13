Construction along riverbanks invites disasters

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 12

Illegal buildings, especially hotels and other commercial units, constructed along riverbanks in the high-flood zone has exposed blatant violation of norms and the failure of the authorities concerned to act against the violators.

Illegal constructions have come up at sites where the Beas and the Sutlej had caused large-scale devastation several times in the past. Incessant heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the state in the past days, bringing focus back on the issue.

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) norms prohibit constructions within 100 metres of riverbanks in the state but a large number of buildings have come up there.

There is a provision in the law against constructions in flood-prone areas but most of the highways, especially the Mandi-Manali road, along the riverbanks are dotted with hotels, guesthouses and residential houses.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has said that the government will deal with the issue strictly. There is a possibility that the government may direct officials to not allow constructions in the prohibited area along the riverbanks.

DC Rana, Director, State Disaster Management Authority, said that there was need to check constructions along the rivers to minimise losses in the event of flashfloods triggered by heavy rain. The TCP Department has not been able to check illegal constructions close to the riverbanks, which is the main reason for the devastation caused during the monsoon. The Sutlej had caused devastation in 2005 and 2013, flooding low-lying areas in ecologically-fragile areas.

The problem is grave in Kullu and Manali where tourism and hospitality units have been built right on the riverbanks and are vulnerable to disasters. In 1995, the Beas had changed its course and caused large-scale destruction; a five star hotel had suffered extensive damage.

