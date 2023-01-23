Construction material dumped along road

Contactors carrying out government work or residents dump construction material along roads, even on the state and national highways. The dumped construction material on the road can increase the risk of accidents. The government should take steps to deter people against dumping it on the roadside. —Ashok Sharma, Una

Frequent power cuts

Residents of Ladoh, Tatehal, Panchrukhi and nearby places in Kangra district have been facing frequent power cuts for the past few days. Power cuts are adversely affecting employees who are working from home, besides causing inconvenience to schoolchildren and office-goers. The Electricity Department should look into the matter and try to resolve it at the earliest. —Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

LED headlights on vehicles a nuisance

Many people travelling in the state use bright white LED lights as headlights on their vehicles. At night, it almost blinds the driver coming from the opposite side. The traffic police should keep this practice of using bright LED lights on vehicles in check. —Rajesh Thakur, Kangra

