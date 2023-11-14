Construction material dumped on road

With realtors stacking construction material on the road, the already narrow and damaged Dharampur- Sanawar road has become more congested. The authorities concerned have failed to check the dumping of construction material on the road. The authorities must take action against such realtors to ensure that this practice is stopped. —Anurag, Kasauli

Fear of pet dogs keeps many indoors in dhalli

alocal resident near Dhalli tunnel has around three pet dogs, including a Rottweiler, and takes them out for a walk every day. Due to the fear of these dogs, people are scared to cross through the area. The dogs have reportedly attacked a few people in the past. As these are not people-friendly, the owner should be directed to not walk the dogs in public places. —Amita, Dhalli

Scant regard for curbs on Bursting of firerackers

Many people in and around Shimla were seen flouting the directions to use green crackers instead of the polluting ones and burst firecrackers in the given window. The directions seem to have remained on paper. The authorities concerned must take note of the matter and initiate action. However, it is unlikely that such people would be penalised. —Raman, Shimla

