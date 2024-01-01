Construction material dumped on road

Construction material was dumped by someone along the sharp curve on the road going to lower Panthaghati and it has become extremely difficult for vehicles to cross. It is causing traffic snarls, as to make way, the vehicles have to be reversed upwards or downwards. The authorities concerned should take note of the situation. – Raman, Kasumpti
Abandoned cattle pose threat
DRIVING has become risky in the Baddi industrial area these days as dense fog engulfs the area and the abandoned cattle roaming on the road pose a huge risk of accidents. – Raghav, Baddi
Mask up in hospitals
THE local hospitals should make it mandatory for people to wear masks, especially in wards and lifts, as there are reports of spread of a new Covid variant. People should not come to the hospital without wearing a mask. — Rekha, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say.
