Construction material ‘not available, panchayat work hit’

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 18

The Panchayat Pratinidhi Mandal of Kullu held a protest and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands to Kullu DC at Dhalpur today. The panchayat representatives from different blocks of Kullu district marched from Dhalpur Chowk to DC Office and raised slogans regarding their issues.

Gram panchayat Ratocha vice president (VP) DS Thakur said that cement bags were getting spoiled due to the non-availability of the construction material. He said, “The government has given permission to operate crushers in some districts but all the crushers in Kullu district are closed. The development work of the panchayats has also been affected due to non-availability of sand and gravel from the crushers.”

Thakur said the state government should not do politics in the matter of LADA funds and the money, which has been given by the Central Government for the development work of the panchayat, should be released soon. He said, “The Finance Department of the Central Government has released funds for the development work of the panchayats in the month of April but the state government is not giving that amount to the panchayats. Due to this, the development work of the panchayats is being badly affected.”

Thakur said the Zila Parishad Cadre Employees Union is also on strike and the panchayat works were being affected. Due to this, the work of the people coming to the panchayat office was not being done. He said that the state government should listen to the demands of the panchayat representatives and fulfil them as soon as possible.

#Kullu