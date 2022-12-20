Construction material on road

Construction material has been unloaded at a narrow curve on the road that connects Chotta Shimla with the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass. The material has left little space for bigger vehicles like trucks and ambulances to turn at this point. The construction material should be lifted as soon as possible to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Sushma, Shimla

Contractors dump debris along roadside

Contractors carrying out development work in Dharamsala city are dumping construction waste along roads, obstructing the movement of vehicles. Officials concerned should ensure that the contractors remove the debris from the roadside at the earliest. Rajinder, Dharamsala

Dry weather worries apple growers

The continuous dry weather is becoming a cause for concern for apple growers. The Horticulture Department should guide the apple growers and issue an advisory on how they can deal with such weather, if it continues for long. Horticulture development officers should also visit orchards to advise orchardists. Pawan, Theog, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com