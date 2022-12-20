Construction material on road

Construction material has been unloaded at a narrow curve on the road that connects Chotta Shimla with the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass. The material has left little space for bigger vehicles like trucks and ambulances to turn at this point. The construction material should be lifted as soon as possible to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Sushma, Shimla
Contractors dump debris along roadside
Contractors carrying out development work in Dharamsala city are dumping construction waste along roads, obstructing the movement of vehicles. Officials concerned should ensure that the contractors remove the debris from the roadside at the earliest. Rajinder, Dharamsala
Dry weather worries apple growers
The continuous dry weather is becoming a cause for concern for apple growers. The Horticulture Department should guide the apple growers and issue an advisory on how they can deal with such weather, if it continues for long. Horticulture development officers should also visit orchards to advise orchardists. Pawan, Theog, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
US wants constructive dialogue, not 'war of words' between India and Pakistan
Relations between India and Pakistan have often been straine...