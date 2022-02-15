Shimla Draft Development Plan: Construction to be allowed in Core Area sinking zones

Draft plan says new buildings in such areas could be disastrous

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, February 14

Despite two major sinking zones falling in the Core Area, the Shimla Draft Development Plan (SDP) proposes to allow construction in this congested area even though document itself states that addition of new buildings in this sinking zone could prove to be disastrous.

The Draft SDP has been notified by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department for inviting objections and suggestions after which it will be sent to the Cabinet for final approval. It is after a long wait of 43 years that the state capital will finally have a SDP as it had been growing as per the 1979 Interim Development Plan (IDP).

NGT had banned new constructions

  • Despite the NGT blanket ban on all new constructions in the Core Area in its order of November 2017, where the sinking belts fall, the government has made a provision for allowing two-and-a-half storey buildings here
  • Besides, this it has allowed three-and-a-half storey buildings in the remaining Shimla Planning Area (SPA) which the NGT had restricted to two-and-a-half storeys

The draft SDP clearly mentions on page 156 under Chapter 12 on Environment and Natural Hazard that there are two prominent subsidence or sinking zones in the Core Area where addition of any new buildings load could prove to be disastrous. These two sinking zones includes the Ridge, Grand Hotel, Lakkar Bazaar, central School, Auckland Nursery School, Dhobighat, Krishnanagar and the surroundings areas of Hotel Clarks.

Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposing a blanket ban on all new constructions in the Core Area in its order of November 2017, where the sinking belts fall, the government has made a provision in the SDP for allowing two-and-a-half storey buildings here. Besides, this it has allowed three-and-a-half storey buildings in the remaining Shimla Planning Area (SPA) which the NGT had restricted to two-and-a-half storeys.

“Shimla is not only expanding horizontally but it has recorded high density of population in various pockets, which is not only causing undue stress on nearby vegetation but also is detrimental in view of the high risk earthquake Zone IV and sinking zone,” reads the assessment based on Hazard Risk and Vulnerability Assessment. It indicates that 39 per cent of building could collapse in case of severe earthquake in Shimla. It further states that in case of a severe earthquake, 39 per cent of the buildings are likely to suffer collapse or severe damage and the estimated number of casualties that could take place has been pegged at 20,446. It is alarming that against the recommended density of 450 persons per hectare in hill settlements, the state capital’s localities have densities ranging from 2,500 to 3,500 persons per hectare for the same area.

Another significant observation in the same chapter is that slope violation is a regular occurrence in SPA and construction on slopes higher than 45 degrees has been observed in many areas. Therefore, risk analysis based on slope is important and a pre-requisite for planning process in any hilly and mountainous state. The other observations in the SDP state that Shimla is susceptible to landslides due to its terrain, soil conditions, and steep slopes and high level of construction is damaging the natural settings as well as its scenic beauty. It also mentions that untreated disposal of waste water degrades the water quality.

#Shimla

