Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Construction waste dumped on road

Contractors have dumped construction waste along roadsides at many places in Kangra district. The waste is responsible for traffic snarls. The administration should direct the officials concerned to remove the waste dumped along roadsides. Ashok Sharma, Dharamsala

Public hassled during polls

With buses being deployed for the poll duty, people had to face inconvenience. Holding elections is important, but the government should have made alternative arrangements as many people faced had to face inconvenience, especially a day before the polling. Manisha, Kullu

Dusty road makes ride hazardous

The dust on the Solan-Shimla highway has made travelling a harrowing experience for commuters. It also poses health risk for them. Water is sprayed on the road occasionally. The authorities concerned should ensure that water is sprayed on the highway regularly to reduce air pollution. Anita Singh, Shimla