Construction waste dumped on road
Contractors have dumped construction waste along roadsides at many places in Kangra district. The waste is responsible for traffic snarls. The administration should direct the officials concerned to remove the waste dumped along roadsides. Ashok Sharma, Dharamsala
Public hassled during polls
With buses being deployed for the poll duty, people had to face inconvenience. Holding elections is important, but the government should have made alternative arrangements as many people faced had to face inconvenience, especially a day before the polling. Manisha, Kullu
Dusty road makes ride hazardous
The dust on the Solan-Shimla highway has made travelling a harrowing experience for commuters. It also poses health risk for them. Water is sprayed on the road occasionally. The authorities concerned should ensure that water is sprayed on the highway regularly to reduce air pollution. Anita Singh, Shimla
