Construction without soil testing rampant in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 13

The construction of high-rise buildings without undertaking soil testing to identify vulnerable sites can prove disastrous in Solan district, which lies in seismic zone IV.

Though no major earthquake has occurred in the area in the recent past, the need to exercise caution while undertaking construction here is very important.

Solan and Kasauli areas have seen unregulated construction on the hilly slopes having more than 45 degree gradient, unmindful of the soil strata. Cases of building collapse often occur in the area where soil lacks the apt load-bearing capacity.

Buildings on steep slopes Solan and Kasauli areas have seen unregulated construction on the hilly slopes having over 45° gradient

Building collapse often occurs when soil lacks the apt load-bearing capacity, which can only be ascertained by soil testing Districts in Seismic zones IV, V Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Bilaspur districts lie in seismic zone V

Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts in the state lie in seismic zone IV

Even the high court in a recent order on reckless construction in a 6-km area near Barog varying from four to nine storeys noted that “the unregulated, indiscriminate and hazardous construction of buildings, particularly by cutting hills, makes these vulnerable to disasters”.

“For the conservation and preservation of environment, the principle of sustainable development must be followed,” the court said.

With no mechanism to check that the buildings, particularly high-rise commercial ones, are constructed only after soil testing, an earthquake in the area might wreak havoc.

Dr Ambrish Kumar Mahajan, Professor and Head of the Department of Environmental Sciences, Central University, Dharamsala, said, “Solan lies in seismic zone IV and anti-seismic measures must be taken while constructing buildings there. A building should be constructed only at a site that has a hard rock beneath.”

“The root cause of the seismic activity in the area is the main frontal thrust, which is a geological fault in the Himalayas,” he said.

Citing the case of Turkey, where some buildings withstood the earthquake, he said, “It is important to undertake soil testing before constructing a building.”

Stressing on the need to use earthquake-resistant material, geologist Sarit Chander said, “Burnt bricks do not have the earthquake-resistance quality and the structures constructed by using these are liable to suffer severe damage in case of an earthquake.”

Though a structural engineer is supposed to vet a building plan as per the Town and Country Planning norms, architects often get the maps stamped by engineers without any ground-level verification.