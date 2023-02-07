Construction work causes jams

The construction work on the Panthaghati-Tutikandi bypass near Vikasnagar is causing long traffic jams. Sometimes, the truck carrying muck is parked haphazardly, obstructing the movement of vehicles. A police personnel should be deputed here to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Rajni, Vikasnagar

Parking lot damages road

The Totu-Nalagarh road is sinking near Totu due to the construction of a car parking lot. Residents suspect that the road might have sunk because of the ill-planned cutting. It is becoming difficult for vehicles to cross this point. The authorities concerned should take corrective measures immediately to avoid further damage to the road. Rajesh, Totu

Drug menace on the rise in Rampur

The rising drug menace has become a serious concern for residents in and around Rampur in Shimla district. Some unscrupulous elements are luring local youth into consuming drugs.The government should take strict action against people selling drugs in the area. Reena, Rampur

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]