Construction worker falls from under-construction flyover in Kangra, dies

A construction worker died on Sunday morning after allegedly falling from an under-construction flyover in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, police said.

The incident occurred in Nurpur’s Jasur Bazaar area, where Munwar (35), a native of Haryana’s Yamunanagar, was said to be working on a pillar when he allegedly lost his balance and fell from a height.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Nurpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Eyewitnesses claim they saw electric wires near the site, and suspect that Munwar might have received an electric shock before the fall.

Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem.

The deceased’s family has been informed, and further investigation is under way, Station House Officer (SHO) Nurpur said.