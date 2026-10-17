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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Consumer panel stays toll hike at Ghatta barrier in Kangra, restores Rs 25 fee till October 30

Consumer panel stays toll hike at Ghatta barrier in Kangra, restores Rs 25 fee till October 30

The toll hike had triggered widespread resentment among residents and commuters, who questioned the steep charges on the under-construction Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 05:24 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Kangra SDM pacifying the residents agitated over the toll fee hike at the Ghatta barrier. Photo: Tribune file
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In a major relief to commuters protesting against the steep toll hike at the Ghatta barrier near Ranital in Kangra, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Saturday restrained the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from charging the enhanced rates of Rs 65 for a single trip and Rs 100 for a return journey within two hours.

In its interim order, the commission directed the authorities to restore the pre-September 30 single-trip fee of Rs 25 until the next date of hearing on October 30. It directed compliance by 4 pm today and sought confirmation via email.

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The toll hike had triggered widespread resentment among residents and commuters, who questioned the steep charges on the under-construction Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway. The issue has witnessed repeated protests and dharnas, with The Tribune highlighting the public outcry.

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Advocate Abhishek Padha, counsel for the complainants, argued that their consumer rights, including the right to safety, choice and information, had been violated. He submitted that all four lanes were not operational and that the Balugloa stretch remained non-functional despite the enhanced toll charges.

The complainant also pointed out that commuters travelling towards Dehra had no alternative route and were effectively compelled to use the highway and pay the toll. The alleged absence of adequate signboards was also cited as a safety concern, with the counsel referring to fatal accidents witnessed on the stretch.

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The interim order comes after repeated public representations failed to secure relief. Earlier, the SDM, Kangra, had said NHAI would address the issue within five days, but no resolution followed.

Kangra MP Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj had expressed displeasure, stating that he would personally take up the matter with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways to seek a just solution.

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