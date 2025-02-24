Consumers to suffer as tiff between HPSEB employees, management intensifies

Tiff between the employees and the management of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEB) is intensifying. It is likely to affect the power consumers in the state as the employees have started work to rule policy as first phase of their agitation against the board management.

Under work to rule, the board employees have decided against giving their services beyond the prescribed duty hours. This means that in case of power outrage in the night hours, the employees would not put in extra efforts to restore power and the consumers would have to wait till 10 in the morning to get their power supply restored, said a representative to employee organization of power board employees.

The employee unions of the HPSEB are annoyed at the recent decision of the power board to cut various posts. The government, in the recent past, has abolished 51 posts in the ranks ranging from assistant engineers to superintendent engineers. Besides, the board management has also declared 700 posts in the electricity board surplus. This means that as the employees against these posts would retire, the posts would be abolished.

Lokesh Thakur, general secretary of power engineers association of HPSEB, said the board management has abolished 51 posts of engineers and declared 700 other posts in the board as surplus without any consultation with employee unions. The decision of the government would block promotional channels for the employees.

On one side, the government was opening up offices of Superintendent Engineer of power board in Dehra and Haroli Assembly constituencies on political considerations many other vital posts have been abolished. The decision of the board management would not lessen the financial burden on the board as was being claimed. It was just demoralising the employees, he said.

Meanwhile, the sources here said that the board management was resorting to cutting the top heavy management which was adding cost to board. This cost was being further passed on to consumers. In the recent past, the industries associations of the state had urged the government to cut top heavy management of the board so that the cost of maintaining them was not passed on to the consumers.

The government had also resorted to austerity measures with CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu leading from the front and giving up power subsidy. He had also urged people to give up their power subsidy on their own following which over 1000 people had given up their subsidy.

The managing director of the HPSEB, Sandeep Kumar, when contacted, said he was on leave and was not in position to comment about recent developments in the board.

Sources here said efforts were being made to hold back channel talks with the employee unions of the HPSEB so that the situation does not escalate. After talks the employee unions had postponed their move to go on mass casual leave.