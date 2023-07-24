Contain stray cattle menace on Kiratpur road, says DGP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 23

The Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) has written to secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, regarding the stray cattle menace on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway. DGP Sanjay Kundu has asked the department to take stringent measures to address the issue, citing that several precious lives have been lost over the years owing to the menace.

The DGP in his letter to the secretary of the department stated that the road traffic accidents (RTAs) are a significant problem in the state. The animals wander freely on the roads, posing a constant threat to the commuters, both in rural and urban setups.

In the past six years, as many as 74 accidents involving animal hits have been reported in the state in which 25 persons died and 35 got injured. The actual figure is much higher, but many accidents involving minor injuries and economic loss are not reported to the police.

Many animals are intentionally abandoned by their rightful owners.

The severity of the stray cattle problem can be observed on the newly-constructed Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway, passing through Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts.

The Director General of Police said there was an urgent need to adopt measures to prevent loss of life. Setting up shelters for stray animals is the need of the hour.

