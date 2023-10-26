Contraband seized, 7 held

Hamirpur, October 25
The police today seized 1.491 kg of marijuana from a car near Nadaun and arrested Bachan Singh and Ashok Kumar, both Nadaun residents.
In another case, the police recovered 8 gm of ‘chitta’ and arrested Saurabh and Neeraj Kumar, both from Mandi district, and Som Nath of Bilaspur district. The police also arrested Gurjit Singh of Hoshiarpur and Jaskaran of Roop Nagar, who were supplying ‘chitta’ to the other three accused in this case.
SP Akriti Sharma said the police had started an operation against drug traffickers. She urged people to remain vigil and inform the police about any suspicious activity around them. “Active participation of people is necessary to curb the menace,” she added.
