Contractor gets notice over parking fee

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) today issued a notice to Shimla Tolls and Projects Private Limited for overcharging parking fee at the complex near the Lift.

Municipal Commissioner Ashish Kohli, while reacting to media reports that the company was charging Rs 200 for 58 minutes, which is way above the fixed parking fee, ordered the refund of the extra amount.

He said the contractor was charging a disproportionately high and unreasonable parking fee and warned it of stringent action in case of such complaints were received.

The rates fixed by the MC for parking vehicles for two hours at the Lift is just Rs 35. Besides locals, tourists have also made complaints of overcharging by the company.

There is a paucity of sufficient parking lots in the city and the problem gets aggravated during the peak tourist season. “This has not just tarnished the image of the MC, but has also given a wrong message to tourists visiting the state capital. Our state is dependent on tourism and such incidents adversely impact tourist footfall,” the notice reads.

Kohli has directed that not only should the overcharged amount be refunded, but also the rate list be displayed, showing the charges for parking at a prominent place at the entrance on the top floor.

In the past, too, action was taken against the contractor for overcharging fee.

“The MC must ensure that there is no overcharging at parking lots that have been constructed for the convenience of locals as well as tourists,” said former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan.