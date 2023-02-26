Contribute 10% to Central schemes, Kashyap asks govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap today asked the state government to contribute its 10 per cent share of funds to the Central public welfare schemes and development projects at the earliest. He criticised the Congress government for closing down offices and institutions opened by the previous government during the last six months of its tenure.

Kashyap, while talking to mediapersons here, said, “The state government is getting financial assistance from the Union Government in the form of 90 per cent share in various Central public welfare schemes and development projects. However, the state government is unable to contribute its 10 per cent share to the projects. It must deposit its share at the earliest.”

He said, “We condemn the state government for closing down offices opened by the previous BJP government. These offices were not opened arbitrarily and a proper procedure was followed. There was budgetary allocation and these offices were opened after the approval of the Cabinet and the departments concerned. The Congress is trying to mislead people on the issue.”

Kashyap said, “The Congress government has again notified two cyber police stations that it had denotified earlier. It is clear that the Congress is gradually understanding the importance of these government offices.”

He said, “The Union Budget had something for everyone. The state also received Rs 8,478 crore for developmental works. Shimla is doing a remarkable work under the Smart City programme. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has come up with an innovative method to produce electricity from waste and it will be tested soon. If the technique is successful, it will be replicated in other parts of the state and the country as well.”