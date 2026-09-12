Controlled blasting on Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi road in Lahaul-Spiti today

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lahaul and Spiti, has issued a public advisory ahead of controlled blasting to be undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation’s 94 RCC on the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi (SKTT) road on September 12.

According to the advisory issued by the district administration, blasting will be carried out between 11 am and 2 pm at designated locations along the road. The identified stretches include the section between kilometre 82.00 and 83.00, besides kilometre 72.550 near Thangini Nala.

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The administration said the operation would be conducted under the supervision of an authorised and licensed blaster, with prescribed safety standards and statutory provisions being followed to minimise risks to people and property in the surrounding areas.

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The DDMA has urged local residents, gram panchayat representatives, commuters, drivers, tourists and other members of the public to strictly adhere to the safety instructions during the blasting period. People have been advised against entering or remaining near the blasting sites or within the notified danger zone and have been asked to maintain a safe distance from the restricted area.

Police personnel, BRO officials and other authorised staff deployed at the sites will regulate movement and issue safety instructions. The administration has cautioned that vehicular movement on the affected stretches may be temporarily stopped during the blasting. Traffic will be allowed to resume only after the site has been inspected and declared safe by the competent authority.

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The DDMA has also prohibited photography, videography and drone operations in the blasting area without prior permission. The public has been asked not to interfere with security arrangements or obstruct officials engaged in safety-related duties.

The blasting schedule, however, may be postponed, modified or cancelled without prior notice in the event of adverse weather, heavy rainfall, landslides or other unforeseen circumstances.

The BRO’s 94 RCC will make arrangements for the safe removal and disposal of debris generated during the operation. The administration said measures would also be taken to prevent debris and muddy or silt-laden water from entering nearby water sources, water bodies or drains.

Officials will ensure that the area is completely vacated before blasting begins and that no child or unauthorised person remains within the restricted zone. The DDMA has warned that entry into the notified danger zone during blasting is strictly prohibited. Violators may face legal action under applicable laws and will enter the area at their own risk.

DDMA Chairperson-cum-Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said people could contact the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) in case of an emergency. The toll-free helpline is 1077. The DEOC can also be reached at 94594-61355, 01900-202509, 510 and 517, or via email at deoclahaulspiti@gmail.com.