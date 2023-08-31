Convene all-party meeting on rain disaster: CPM

Shimla, August 30
The CPM has written a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, requesting him to convene an all-party meeting to prepare a blueprint to be submitted to the Centre to declare the recent natural calamity in the state as national disaster.
The party also demanded that the rules to provide funds under the NDRF be relaxed so that the actual loss could be compensated for. Party leaders held a press conference on the issue here. A delegation of the party also met the CM and submitted him a memorandum of demands.
