Convene monsoon session to discuss rain disaster: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 9

State BJP vice-president Virender Kanwar has asked the government to convene the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha immediately so that the situation arising out of the damage caused due to heavy rain and floods could be reviewed.

Kanwar, in a press statement issued here yesterday, charged the Congress government with running away from holding the Assembly session. “Heavy rain, floods and cloudbursts have caused immense damage and the life of people remains disrupted with national highways and other roads still blocked. “There is an urgent need for a free discussion on the unprecedented situation and so it is appropriate that the session is convened,” he said.

Kanwar said that the monsoon session would give an opportunity to all legislators to raise issues concerning their constituencies and presnt a clear picture of the damage suffered. “First, the government did not convene an all-party meeting when the rain fury caused widespread damage and now it is intentionally avoiding to convene the session,” he alleged.

He said, “Eight months have passed since the Congress formed government but it has failed to fulfil promises it had made to the people of the state,” he added.

#BJP #Monsoon #Shimla