Convention centre fails to come up in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 29

A convention centre planned for Dharamsala has been hanging fire for the past more than eight years. The government and the Tourism Department have failed to bring up the centre despite the fact that the state got Rs 100 crore for it from Asian Development Bank (ADB). Sources here said that the convention centre could not come up as the land for bringing it up could not be transferred to the Tourism Department.

The ADB had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the centre during the stint of the Congress government from 2012-17. The then Minister for Town and Country Planning, Sudhir Sharma, who represented Dharamsala, was instrumental in getting the project approved for the city.

Initially, the convention centre was planned in the Bhagsunag area of Dharamsala and the land for the centre was identified in Hotel Bhagsu, a property of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).

After the change in government in the state in 2017, it was decided that the project would not be brought up at Bhagsunag. The government identified a piece of land in Khaniara. Later that piece of land was rejected and land was identified at Dhagwar village for the project, which was also rejected.

Now the district administration of Kangra has proposed to bring up the centre at the Zorawar stadium near Assembly complex of Dharamsala. However, the case for transfer of land of Zorawar stadium to the Tourism Department was lying pending with the Revenue Department.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said the case for transfer of land had been forwarded to the authority concerned and permission was awaited. As soon as the permission was received, the work on the convention centre would begin.

The hotel and tourism industry organisations of Dharamsala have flayed the delay in bringing up the convention centre. It would have given a boost to tourism in the area. The industry organisations have written to CM Sukhvinder Sukhu to expedite the work for bringing up the convention centre.

