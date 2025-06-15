Cool haven Manali becomes hotspot for tourists seeking relief from heat

The scorching heat sweeping across the plains has driven a massive influx of tourists to the cool, tranquil heights of Manali. With temperatures soaring elsewhere, visitors are seeking respite in this picturesque hill station, drawn by its natural beauty, refreshing climate and thrilling adventure activities. From the snow-covered Rohtang Pass to the breathtaking Baralacha Pass in Lahaul, the region is offering tourists a taste of a winter wonderland in the midst of summer. Frequent, gentle afternoon showers are adding to the charm, infusing the air with freshness and making outdoor excursions all the more enjoyable.

On the streets, Manali is buzzing with life. The iconic Mall Road is teeming with visitors from early morning until late at night. Across the Kullu-Manali belt, popular tourist spots are witnessing a steady surge in footfall, reflecting the region’s peak tourist season in full swing.

Traffic data underscores the tourism boom. At the Green Tax Barrier (GTB), between June 2 and 8, a staggering 18,573 vehicles and 280 Volvo buses from across the country were recorded. Meanwhile, the Atal Tunnel Rohtang saw 44,157 vehicles entering Manali from Lahaul and 29,549 coming from the Manali side during the same week.

Tourist activity began gathering pace in April, with 8,188 vehicles and 166 Volvo buses entering from out of state in the last week of the month. However, the Pahalgam incident on April 22 caused a temporary dip, with the number of vehicles dropping to 5,870 between May 12 and 18. Since then, the momentum has not only recovered but intensified, with approximately 5,000 vehicles now traversing Manali’s scenic roads daily.

Tourists are not just here for the chill — they’re chasing thrills too. River rafting, paragliding, hot air ballooning and high-altitude treks are providing adrenaline junkies with countless opportunities to explore the rugged terrain from exhilarating perspectives.

Local tourism businesses are thriving amid this rush. Travel agent Vikrant noted that flights connecting Kullu to Delhi, Jaipur, Dehradun and Amritsar are fully booked until the first week of July. He pointed out a concerning development — Alliance Air is operating only four weekly flights between Kullu and Delhi during this peak season, a sharp contrast from previous years when more flights were added to meet demand. “One-way fares have surged to as high as Rs 26,000 for a 75-minute flight,” Vikrant said, urging state ministers to push the Union Ministry for additional flights to prevent travel bottlenecks.

With natural beauty, adventure and the promise of relief from the heat, Manali continues to reign as one of the most sought-after summer escapes in the country.