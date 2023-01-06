Coop bank holds financial literacy camp at Kangu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 5

The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Financial Literacy Centre, Mandi, today organised a financial literacy camp at Kangu village in the district in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Rakesh Thakur, financial literacy coordinator at the district office of the cooperative bank, organised the camp. He said, “A large proportion of the country’s population lives in rural areas and thus it is important to develop financial institutions in rural areas. Sixty per cent of the population depends on agricultural products, but still the status of farmers and rural people is lagging behind.”

He said it was the function of the NABARD to provide credit support to rural people. Earlier people had to go to banks to complete the process of fund transfer, but now one could easily do it through digital payments. Most of the banks, private companies and government departments had adopted digital payment service, which also made it easier to maintain records.

Mandi Cooperative Societies Deputy Registrar Kamlesh Kumar said cooperative sector was providing employment to lakhs of youth. He appealed to the cooperative societies to bring diversification in their work so that the maximum number of people could be benefited. He added that there was also a need to ensure the participation of women and youth to strengthen cooperatives.