Coop society fined Rs 4K for unscientific disposal of waste

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 10

The Hanoh cooperative society in the Bhoranj subdivision has been fined Rs 4,000 for unscientific disposal of pesticides and ration waste.

It was reported on February 18 that the stock of ration was seen thrown in a forest near Hanoh village. As many as 21 gunny and small bags carrying the image of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee were also thrown in the forest.

District Food and Civil Supply Controller Arvind Sharma said the probe found that the society had failed to dispose of the waste as per described parameters. He added that a fine of Rs 4,000 was imposed on the society for this negligence. It had paid the fine that was deposited in the government treasury, he said.