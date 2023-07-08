Cooperate with govt for welfare of state, Sukhu asks Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 7

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to cooperate with the government for the welfare of the state. He was reacting to Thakur’s statement on the share of Himachal in Chandigarh.

Sukhu, while interacting with mediapersons at Sera village in the Nadaun constituency, near here, advised the former Chief Minister to look into issues pertaining to the welfare of the state in a broader perspective. He asked BJP leaders to take up the matter of the state’s share in Chandigarh with the Union Government.

He said that Haryana was also demanding more water from the Kishau and Renuka Ji dams and deliberations had been held to resolve the issue amicably. He listened to the grievances of people at Nadaun. Later, he paid obeisance at the Chintpurni temple in Una district. He was accorded a warm welcome at Rakkar village in the Jaswan Pragpur constituency of Kangra district. Congress leader Surender Mankotia and party workers were also present there.

Sukhu released a book titled “Aks Mera Nazar To Ayega” authored by Monika Shrama Sarthi at Rakkar.

He would inaugurate the office complex of Deputy General Manager of solar power projects at Anu, near here, tomorrow. The office would execute solar power projects being constructed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited in the districts of Hamirpur, Una and Kangra. He would also lay the foundation stone of various development works in the next two days.