Cooperative Day celebrated in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 14

Former Minister and Kullu Zila Sahkari Sangh Chairman Satya Prakash Thakur hoisted the flag to celebrate the district-level Cooperative Day to commence the All-India Cooperative Week at the complex of Bhuttico, 4 km from here.

He said while Cooperative Week is celebrated all over the world from July 1 to July 7 in India, it is celebrated from November 14 to 20 here because the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, had encouraged cooperative movement. He said Nehru gave a new direction and did unprecedented work in connecting everyone with the cooperative movement, which is why Cooperative Day in India is celebrated on his birthday today.

