Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cooperative movement helping build Atmanirbhar Himachal: CM

Cooperative movement helping build Atmanirbhar Himachal: CM

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:30 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Nearly two million people in the state are associated with cooperative societies, reflecting the reach and success of the cooperatives. “Over 5,000 cooperative societies have been registered in the state, including 2,287 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) which ensure financial inclusion in rural areas. Six new multipurpose societies have been formed recently. Cooperatives now operate in nearly every sphere of rural life, including 76 fisheries cooperatives, 971 dairy cooperatives, 441 savings and credit societies, and 386 primary marketing cooperatives,” said a government spokesperson.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the cooperative movement had promoted rural self-employment, created opportunities for youth and contributed significantly toward building an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Himachal. “The cooperative movement has become a symbol of both economic empowerment and social harmony,” he said.

The spokesperson said the government was working to strengthen the cooperative system as a model of sustainable growth. “Institutional reforms, inclusiveness, innovation and youth participation are being promoted to ensure cooperatives remain strong, relevant and future-ready,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the dairy sector was scripting new success stories through cooperatives. “Currently, 971 dairy cooperatives include over 35,000 active women members, highlighting strong female participation. In total, 561 new societies have been formed in this sector,” said the spokesperson.

He further said that cooperatives were empowering women in the state. “In Una, 5,000 women have formed their own Federation, and products from women’s self-help groups are marketed under the ‘Him Ira’ brand, providing access to larger markets. Women are additionally encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship through initiatives like food vans, which they operate independently,” he said.

